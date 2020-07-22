C3 Webinar: Strengthen your Inner Voice

Caregiver Community Connection (C3) is an interactive web series that aims to empower, inspire, and engage America’s military, veteran, and family caregivers.

During this C3 episode, you will learn how to change your internal dialogue to create the life you have always wanted. Join speakers from One to One Women Coaching Women to learn how to explore and translate your dreams and desires into a practical, actionable life plan. Be ready to replace anxiety with enthusiasm and uncertainty with action, all while boosting your overall motivation.

For more information on this event, please visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EOXCCNYARH6f34q5ApssLw

For more information on the C3 series, please visit: https://hiddenheroes.org/c3/