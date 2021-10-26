Candid Conversations: Advancing Opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities
Presented by Easterseals
- When
-
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
This event already happened.
Please join us for the second session in our series Accessibility in the Workplace – A Workplace at Full Potential presented with the Greater Washington Board of Trade and Knowledge Partner Accenture.
On Tuesday October 26 at 10 Eastern we will discuss Advancing Opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities with an esteemed panel:
- Zachary Bastian
Manager of Strategic Alliances, Verizon
- Laurie Henneborn, MSLIS
Managing Director, Accenture
- Judith Heumann
International Disability Rights Advocate & Easterseals DC MD VA Honorary Board Member
- Meg O’Grady
National Veterans Employment Manager, US Department of Labor
- Chris Wheedleton, Moderator
Senior Vice President of Employment Services, Easterseals DC MD VA
Further information and links below. Please join and share with your networks.
Register: https://bit.ly/CandidConversationsWorkforce2 (note: if you register you will automatically receive a link to the replay)
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6854801419216670720
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ESealsDCMDVA/posts/4351761244909653