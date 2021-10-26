Candid Conversations: Advancing Opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities

Please join us for the second session in our series Accessibility in the Workplace – A Workplace at Full Potential presented with the Greater Washington Board of Trade and Knowledge Partner Accenture.

On Tuesday October 26 at 10 Eastern we will discuss Advancing Opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities with an esteemed panel:

Zachary Bastian

Manager of Strategic Alliances, Verizon

Managing Director, Accenture

International Disability Rights Advocate & Easterseals DC MD VA Honorary Board Member

National Veterans Employment Manager, US Department of Labor

Senior Vice President of Employment Services, Easterseals DC MD VA

Further information and links below. Please join and share with your networks.

Register: https://bit.ly/CandidConversationsWorkforce2 (note: if you register you will automatically receive a link to the replay)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6854801419216670720

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ESealsDCMDVA/posts/4351761244909653