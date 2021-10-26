 Skip to Content
Candid Conversations: Advancing Opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities

Presented by Easterseals

When
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

This event already happened.

Please join us for the second session in our series Accessibility in the Workplace – A Workplace at Full Potential presented with the Greater Washington Board of Trade and Knowledge Partner Accenture.

 

On Tuesday October 26 at 10 Eastern we will discuss Advancing Opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities with an esteemed panel:

  • Zachary Bastian
    Manager of Strategic Alliances, Verizon
  • Laurie Henneborn, MSLIS
    Managing Director, Accenture
  • Judith Heumann
    International Disability Rights Advocate & Easterseals DC MD VA Honorary Board Member
  • Meg O’Grady
    National Veterans Employment Manager, US Department of Labor
  • Chris Wheedleton, Moderator
    Senior Vice President of Employment Services, Easterseals DC MD VA

Further information and links below.  Please join and share with your networks.

Register:     https://bit.ly/CandidConversationsWorkforce2  (note: if you register you will automatically receive a link to the replay)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6854801419216670720

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ESealsDCMDVA/posts/4351761244909653

