 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Candid Conversations: Healthy Aging - Aging in Place

Presented by Easterseals

When
Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Please join our Candid Conversation Healthy Aging – Aging in Place to learn about supporting your loved ones.

On Tuesday July 20 at 2pm Eastern we’ll have a lively panel including:

  • Rushern Baker
    Former County Executive of Prince George’s County and Caregiver
  • Marcus Bolston
    Director, The Morris & Gwendolyn Adult Day Services at Easterseals DC MD VA
  • Sheila Griffith
    Program Manager, Alzheimer’s Association
  • K. Conwell Smith
    Chief External Affairs Officer, The Rosalyn Carter Institute for Caregivers
See all events
Last updated: