Candid Conversations: Healthy Aging - Aging in Place
Presented by Easterseals
Please join our Candid Conversation Healthy Aging – Aging in Place to learn about supporting your loved ones.
On Tuesday July 20 at 2pm Eastern we’ll have a lively panel including:
- Rushern Baker
Former County Executive of Prince George’s County and Caregiver
- Marcus Bolston
Director, The Morris & Gwendolyn Adult Day Services at Easterseals DC MD VA
- Sheila Griffith
Program Manager, Alzheimer’s Association
- K. Conwell Smith
Chief External Affairs Officer, The Rosalyn Carter Institute for Caregivers