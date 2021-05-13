Candid Conversations: Helping our Children Navigate Through Trauma
Join us to learn more about helping your family manage their emotions in a healthy way and navigate through their healing journey.
As we (hopefully!) begin to return to normal with more and more of our community vaccinated and reopening, it is important to recognize and deal with the trauma that many have faced. Please join our Candid Conversation on Helping Our Children Navigate through Trauma to learn more about helping your family manage their emotions in a healthy way and navigate through their healing journey.
On Tuesday May 18 at 2pm Eastern we’ll have a lively panel including:
- Bonnie Carroll
President and Founder, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)
Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient
- Sabrina Huda
Project Director, Sesame Workshop
- Shea Lott, PhD
Lead Clinician, The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals
- Vicki Jay
CEO, National Alliance for Grieving Children