 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Candid Conversations: Helping our Children Navigate Through Trauma

Join us to learn more about helping your family manage their emotions in a healthy way and navigate through their healing journey.

When
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Registration

As we (hopefully!) begin to return to normal with more and more of our community vaccinated and reopening, it is important to recognize and deal with the trauma that many have faced. Please join our Candid Conversation on Helping Our Children Navigate through Trauma to learn more about helping your family manage their emotions in a healthy way and navigate through their healing journey.

On Tuesday May 18 at 2pm Eastern we’ll have a lively panel including:

  • Bonnie Carroll
    President and Founder, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)
    Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient
  • Sabrina Huda
    Project Director, Sesame Workshop
  • Shea Lott, PhD
    Lead Clinician, The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals
  • Vicki Jay
    CEO, National Alliance for Grieving Children
See all events
Last updated: