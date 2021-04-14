 Skip to Content
Candid Conversations: Pathways through Life - Growing up with Autism

When
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

A hopeful, inclusive community includes early interventions and successful transitions for people with autism.  Please join us for Pathways through Life:  Growing up with Autism to learn more about this critical issue.

On Tuesday April 20 at 2pm EST we’ll have a lively panel including:

  • Sharene Brown
    Autism and Military Family Advocate
    Spouse, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, USAF
  • Kama Einhorn
    Senior Content Manager, Sesame Workshop
  • Maia Magder
    Speech-Language Pathologist, Easterseals DC MD VA
  • Michael Yudin
    Principal, The Rabin Group
    Assistant Secretary for Special Education & Rehabilitative Services, U.S. Department of Education
