Candid Conversations: Pathways through Life - Growing up with Autism
A hopeful, inclusive community includes early interventions and successful transitions for people with autism. Please join us for Pathways through Life: Growing up with Autism to learn more about this critical issue.
On Tuesday April 20 at 2pm EST we’ll have a lively panel including:
- Sharene Brown
Autism and Military Family Advocate
Spouse, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, USAF
- Kama Einhorn
Senior Content Manager, Sesame Workshop
- Maia Magder
Speech-Language Pathologist, Easterseals DC MD VA
- Michael Yudin
Principal, The Rabin Group
Assistant Secretary for Special Education & Rehabilitative Services, U.S. Department of Education