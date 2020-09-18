Candid Conversations: The National Mental Health Crisis in the Age of COVID

Are you concerned about mental health for your children, your workplace, or yourself? Our upcoming Candid Conversations Webinar will help! Please join to hear our expert panel share strategies for success!

“The National Mental Health Crisis in the Age of COVID” will be held live on Thursday September 24 at 2pm Eastern moderated by Anneke Vandenbroek, PhD, ABPP, Director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals. Panelists include:

Mahdieh Bogadhi, MD, Child & Adolescent Psychologist, Children’s National Medical Center

Eric Eversole, President, Hiring Our Heroes including its Wellbeing In The Workplace Initiative

, President, Hiring Our Heroes including its Wellbeing In The Workplace Initiative Diane Kern, PhD, Licensed Psychologist

