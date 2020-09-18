 Skip to Content
Candid Conversations: The National Mental Health Crisis in the Age of COVID

Addressing the national mental health crisis in the age of COVID

When
Thursday, Sep 24
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Are you concerned about mental health for your children, your workplace, or yourself?  Our upcoming Candid Conversations Webinar will help!  Please join to hear our expert panel share strategies for success!

The National Mental Health Crisis in the Age of COVID” will be held live on Thursday September 24 at 2pm Eastern moderated by Anneke Vandenbroek, PhD, ABPP, Director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals.  Panelists include:

  • Mahdieh Bogadhi, MD, Child & Adolescent Psychologist, Children’s National Medical Center
  • Eric Eversole, President, Hiring Our Heroes including its Wellbeing In The Workplace Initiative
  • Diane Kern, PhD, Licensed Psychologist

Please join and share with your networks via links below.

