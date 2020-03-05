 Skip to Content
Canton, Michigan Lunch & Learn Veteran Benefits Seminar

This Seminar is held to educate Veterans and their families on specific Veterans’ benefits and services.

When
Saturday, Feb 15
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Where

2000 N Canton Center Rd

Canton , MI

Cost
0

Registration

This event already happened.

Veterans are encouraged to attend this event to learn about the benefits they have earned!

Benefits include :

  • Health Benefits
  • Compensation
  • Education Benefits
  • Home Loans
  • Small Business Assistance
  • Apprenticeship Opportunities

The Veterans Administration will have a team on site to process Veteran claims

LUNCH WILL BE PROVIDED!

