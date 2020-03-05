Canton, Michigan Lunch & Learn Veteran Benefits Seminar
This Seminar is held to educate Veterans and their families on specific Veterans’ benefits and services.
- When
-
Saturday, Feb 15
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where
-
2000 N Canton Center Rd
Canton , MI
- Cost
- 0
Registration
This event already happened.
Veterans are encouraged to attend this event to learn about the benefits they have earned!
Benefits include :
- Health Benefits
- Compensation
- Education Benefits
- Home Loans
- Small Business Assistance
- Apprenticeship Opportunities
The Veterans Administration will have a team on site to process Veteran claims
LUNCH WILL BE PROVIDED!