Capitol Hill Forum on Gulf War Illness
Presented by Veterans for Common Sense
The informative, engaging, concise Capitol Hill Forum on Gulf War Illness will be held on Monday, August 23rd, from 10:30-11:30 AM EDT. Thank you to the 15 incredible VSO/MSO/toxic exposures advocacy organization co-hosts!
This brief one-hour forum is provided to inform Capitol Hill staffers about the current state of the science regarding Gulf War Illness, including a Q&A opportunity with the presenters following their concise, informative presentations. Presenters including leading Gulf War Illness researchers and clinicians. This is an entirely virtual (online) live event.