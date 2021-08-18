 Skip to Content
Capitol Hill Forum on Gulf War Illness

Presented by Veterans for Common Sense

When
Monday, Aug 23, 2021
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

The informative, engaging, concise Capitol Hill Forum on Gulf War Illness will be held on Monday, August 23rd, from 10:30-11:30 AM EDT.  Thank you to the 15 incredible VSO/MSO/toxic exposures advocacy organization co-hosts!


This brief one-hour forum is provided to inform Capitol Hill staffers about the current state of the science regarding Gulf War Illness, including a Q&A opportunity with the presenters following their concise, informative presentations.  Presenters including leading Gulf War Illness researchers and clinicians.  This is an entirely virtual (online) live event.    

