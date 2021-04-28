Please join us for a virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for caregivers of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. This workshop is a live, facilitated discussion intended to provide caregivers with ways to reduce isolation, incorporate new identities, and build a personal wellness plan to achieve a healthy lifestyle and reduce stress.

You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 1.5 hour conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community. You will be emailed a link to the Zoom meeting the day before.