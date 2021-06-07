 Skip to Content
Caregivers of Wounded, Ill and Injured Service Members, and Veterans with American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN)

American Red Cross

When
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST
Cost
FREE

Registration

This will be a live, facilitated discussion around addressing the unique needs of non-professional caregivers of service members and veterans. The activities aim to help participants address three common concerns among military caregivers: isolation, identity challenges and maintaining personal wellness. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 60 - 90 minute conversation with a Red Cross licensed mental health volunteer and other members of your community.

