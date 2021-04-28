Caregivers of Wounded, Ill and Injured Service Members and Veterans
This will be a live, facilitated discussion around addressing the unique needs of non-professional caregivers of service members and veterans. The activities aim to help participants address three common concerns among military caregivers: isolation, identity challenges and maintaining personal wellness.
We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 60 - 90 minute conversation with a Red Cross licensed mental health volunteer and other members of your community.