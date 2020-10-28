Carnegie Free Library/Carnegie American Legion Veterans Day Ceremony

In lieu of a Veterans Day parade this year, there will be a ceremony outside the Library entrance to celebrate the military men and women who have served our country so well.

Senator Pam Iovino, who represents Pennsylvania’s 37th Senatorial District, will serve as the M.C. for this year’s ceremony. Senator Iovino served in the Navy for 23 years, rising to the rank of Captain. She retired from the Navy to serve as Assistant Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. In that capacity, she acted as the Department’s lead advocate on Capitol Hill for the nation’s 25 million veterans and their families.

All are welcome. Please wear your masks and join us to honor the service and sacrifice of our military. The ceremony will take place rain or shine.

For more information, please visit: https://carnegiecarnegie.org/our-team/veterans-day-ceremony/