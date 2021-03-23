Carry the Load with Team Cohen Clinic Metrocare

More About Carry the Load: Carry The Load is a non-profit organization that began here locally with a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and has grown nationwide to support our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. In May, supporters from across the country come together for a 32-day campaign (April 30 – May 31) to honor the thousands of patriots who paid the ultimate sacrifice through a nationwide relay race, virtual events, and the flagship two-day march located right here in Dallas. Watch this short video to learn more: https://youtu.be/PNxW6lotWPk! Trust us, it’s worth the 4 short minutes.

Stay tuned for more info on how to participate in our team’s events and follow the Cohen Clinic’s facebook page.

Please note: you do not have to donate or fundraise to be on the team. We just need you to register and sign up. Take 5 minutes and make a difference in the lives of our veterans and military families.