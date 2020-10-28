Since 2014, the Veterans and the Arts Initiative has served as an arts and community hub for our local Veterans, Servicemembers, their families, and community members. Join us on Saturday, November 14 at 8 p.m. for a FREE online concert featuring Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, celebrated duo on the American acoustic scene; Darden Purcell, Washington D.C.-based jazz vocalist and recording artist, joined by Mason Jazz faculty; and Voices of Service, a quartet of Veterans and Servicemembers who were finalists on America’s Got Talent (Season 14). This family-friendly concert has something for everyone!

This event will be streamed simultaneously on this webpage, Facebook and YouTube at the scheduled time. Additional details for how to watch may be updated here.

For more information, please visit: https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/celebrating-veterans-and-the-arts-a-virtual-concert