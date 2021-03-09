Celebrating Women's History Month: Featuring Military Moms

Join Kids Rank for their March Foundations conversation focused on moms in the military. Celebrating Women’s History Month, this conversation will feature active duty and veteran moms who will discuss their first-hand experiences of balancing motherhood and military life. They will cover the benefits and challenges their children have faced throughout their time in service.

Kids Rank’s Foundations are a series of interactive conversations covering various topics that impact the military youth. Hosted monthly, the purpose of the series is to learn best practices, procedures, understanding of military culture and how it affects military youth within the mainstream civilian settings differently from that of a civilian youth and find the gaps in services that need to be filled.

For more information about Kids Rank’s Foundations program, visit www.kidsrank.org/foundations.