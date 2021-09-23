Celebration of Service: Featuring Ambassador Susan Rice & Terri Tanielian

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is proud to welcome Ambassador Susan Rice to our Celebration of Service series. Ambassador Rice was appointed National Security Advisory under President Barack Obama and served as the nation’s representative to the United Nations. She currently leads President Joe Biden’s Domestic Policy Council where she drives the Administration’s domestic agenda, including how our nation cares for and supports those who serve.



For this conversation, Ambassador Rice will be joined by Terri Tanielian, Special Assistant to the President for Veterans Affairs, to discuss how the Biden Administration is prioritizing veterans, their families, and caregivers. By registering for this event, you will have the chance to ask questions and hear directly from these White House leaders on the issues you care about most.