Your TAPS family warmly invites you to find a new sense of purpose and the support of peers at the Central Regional Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp.

TAPS Seminars are created with your needs in mind. Our comprehensive model of care brings together adult and children survivors for a weekend of hope and healing. Whether you recently lost your hero, have lived many years without them or are somewhere in between, this TAPS Seminar is designed to meet you where you are in your grief journey.

By bringing together peer professionals, subject matter experts, mental health clinicians and TAPS Peer Mentors and volunteers, we will come alongside you to walk the journey together.

Our TAPS Seminar faculty members are leaders in the field of grief and loss, suicide, traumatic loss and bereavement and will facilitate a rich learning environment to help you gain coping skills and tools to continue your loved one’s legacy. The seminar workshops and programming follow a dynamic curriculum based on the needs of mourning set forth in academia.

In-person and virtual attendance options available.

For more information, please visit: https://www.taps.org/seminars/2020/central