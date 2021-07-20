Challenge Accepted: Identifying and Advancing Potential Solutions for the Unique Healthcare Needs of Veterans

A 2021 report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that US Armed Forces Veterans are significantly more likely to develop multiple chronic health conditions in their lifetime like hypertension, arthritis, and cancer compared to non-Veterans. [1] To help treat wounded warriors and keep the military community healthy, the healthcare community must seek to identify and advance solutions with the potential to help address their medical needs.

Join us on August 18th for a conversation with industry leaders to discuss the unique healthcare needs of veterans and potential innovative solutions.

We’ll also share details about the Veterans Lead QuickFire Challenge series which is offering grant funding and mentorship opportunities for Veteran entrepreneurs in health care.

[1] U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Multiple Chronic Conditions Among Veterans and Nonveterans: United States, 2015-2018.”