Charleston, SC - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution
Food assistance for Veterans in Charleston
- When
-
Tuesday, Aug 10
10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Elks Lodge #242
1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Charleston , SC
- Cost
- FREE
Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for veterans in Charleston, South Carolina this August. The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for veterans in need in the Charleston area. Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of veteran status.