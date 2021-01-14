 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Charleston, SC - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution

Food assistance for Veterans in Charleston

When
Tuesday, Feb 9
10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST
Where

Elks Lodge #242

1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

Charleston , SC

Cost
FREE

Registration

Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for veterans in Charleston, South Carolina this February. The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for veterans in need in the Charleston area. Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of veteran status.

See all events
Last updated: