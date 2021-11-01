Charleston SC Veterans Day Parade
- When
-
Saturday, Nov 6, 2021
11:50 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Concord St. and Market St.
Charleston , SC
The Veterans Day Parade is a very special event that gives the community an
opportunity to recognize America’s heroes - our Veterans!
If you are interested in participating in the parade, please call 843-789-7230 or email VHACHAVAVS@va.gov
Order of Events
11:52 a.m. Speaker and National Anthem
12:00 p.m. Flyover, Parade Starts
1:30 p.m. Estimated Finish Time
Parade Route
Begins at Concord St. and Market St.
Continues West on Market St. to East Bay St.
Continues South on East Bay St. to Broad St.
Continues West on Broad St.
Ends at Colonial Lake.