Charleston SC Veterans Day Parade

The Veterans Day Parade is a very special event that gives the community an

opportunity to recognize America’s heroes - our Veterans!



If you are interested in participating in the parade, please call 843-789-7230 or email VHACHAVAVS@va.gov



Order of Events

11:52 a.m. Speaker and National Anthem

12:00 p.m. Flyover, Parade Starts

1:30 p.m. Estimated Finish Time



Parade Route

Begins at Concord St. and Market St.

Continues West on Market St. to East Bay St.

Continues South on East Bay St. to Broad St.

Continues West on Broad St.

Ends at Colonial Lake.