With Veterans Day quickly approaching, The Independence Fund is excited to share our fun, free way for children to celebrate America's wounded heroes in an interactive and educational way.

We are releasing a complimentary digital classroom kit that includes the audio book, classroom engagement worksheets, and the ability to write to thank a wounded Veteran.

Since the 2018 release of the book “Hero at Home,” The Independence Fund has been giving preschool through elementary aged children a kid-friendly preview of the life many of us know so well. “Hero at Home” was developed with the support of a pediatrician to provide age appropriate education about America’s wounded heroes to our youth. Based on a family's personal journey with a father who has catastrophic combat injuries, we aim to help celebrate the wounded heroes in every corner of America.

To receive a free copy of the audio book and classroom kit, please complete the Classroom Kit Request Form.

We urge you to share this with your community! During a time of remote learning for many, this helps us remember the incredible sacrifices Veterans have made to keep us free.

100% of book proceeds go directly towards The Independence Fund to improve the lives of America's wounded heroes and their families.