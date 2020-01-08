Cleveland, Ohio Stand Down for Homeless Veterans
The Homeless Stand Down is a one-day event providing access to resources for individuals and families facing poverty and homelessness
- When
-
Saturday, Jan 11
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
500 Lakeside Ave
Cleveland , OH
The event provides the following services :
- Counseling & substance abuse referrals
- Employment & training
- Healthcare services
- Housing resources
- Legal services
- Wellness activities
- Career fair
Veterans and their families will also be able to receive the following items at no cost:
- Clothing
- Meals
- Haircuts
- Personal Care Items
- Buss passes
Giveaways and Raffle Items will also be given out.