 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Cleveland, Ohio Stand Down for Homeless Veterans

Veterans Stand Down

The Homeless Stand Down is a one-day event providing access to resources for individuals and families facing poverty and homelessness

When
Saturday, Jan 11
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

500 Lakeside Ave

Cleveland , OH

Registration

Special Driving Directions: Cleveland Public Auditorium is located at 500 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114. Parking is available in the Willard Lot across the street from CPA (601 Lakeside).

The event provides the following services :

  • Counseling & substance abuse referrals
  • Employment & training
  • Healthcare services
  • Housing resources
  • Legal services
  •  Wellness activities
  • Career fair 

Veterans and their families will also be able to receive the following items at no cost:

  • Clothing
  • Meals
  • Haircuts
  • Personal Care Items
  • Buss passes

Giveaways and Raffle Items will  also be given out.

See all events
Last updated: