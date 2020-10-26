 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Coffee With a Vet - Eagle, ID

When
Tuesday, Nov 10
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where

American Legion Orville Jackson Post 127

1598 E Riverside Drive

Eagle , ID

Cost
FREE

Registration

American Legion Orville Jackson Post 127, Eagle, ID presents "Coffee With a Vet". Enjoy good company, camaraderie and coffee.

Hosted by Starbucks - free drip coffee for participants and pastry/food samples (with a valid VSO, VA or Military ID).

For more information, please visit: http://www.veterans.idaho.gov/events/coffee-vet-eagle-id-9

See all events
Last updated: