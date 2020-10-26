Coffee With a Vet - Eagle, ID
- When
-
Tuesday, Nov 10
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
American Legion Orville Jackson Post 127
1598 E Riverside Drive
Eagle , ID
- Cost
- FREE
American Legion Orville Jackson Post 127, Eagle, ID presents "Coffee With a Vet". Enjoy good company, camaraderie and coffee.
Hosted by Starbucks - free drip coffee for participants and pastry/food samples (with a valid VSO, VA or Military ID).
For more information, please visit: http://www.veterans.idaho.gov/events/coffee-vet-eagle-id-9