On Saturday, May 22nd from 10 am to 2 pm, Combined Arms is hosting Snax & Vax at the Combined Arms Transition Center located at 2929 McKinney Street, Houston, Texas 77003. The Houston Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center will be on-site with a COVID-19 Vaccine Drive, the Houston Food Bank will be hosting a Mobile Food Pantry, and Rudy's will be providing BBQ!

There is a disparity in minority populations in underserved communities and hesitancy towards the vaccine. The CDC reported 13% of total vaccinations being Hispanic, 9% African-American, 6% Asian, 1% were American Indian or Alaska Native, in comparison to 63% white. There are around 445,000 minority veterans in Texas and Combined Arms is working to better partner with member organizations to encourage vaccine equity. It's our goal to get these more at-risk populations connected to the wealth of resources offered by the "no wrong door" system that Combined Arms coordinates.

Any veteran or family member can quickly connect at this link! Here, they can choose the resources they need to thrive in their communities.

Register now for Snax & Vax by clicking here or calling Combined Arms at 888-737-3112. We hope to see you and your family on May 22nd!

This event was made possible thanks to Bob Woodruff Foundation, Travis Manion Foundation (who are coordinating volunteers), Team Rubicon, and the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum.

Interested in sponsoring the next Combined Arms Snax & Vax? E-mail info@combinedarms.us today.