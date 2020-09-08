 Skip to Content
Communication Power Moves: Pt. II Working with Difficult Clients

Communication techniques to keep ourselves and others calm through the escalated situation

When
Thursday, Sep 17
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

When a situation becomes escalated, it is common for us to freeze, fight back, or retreat from the situation. However, while providing services to individuals, we need to use our environment and communication skills to find and maintain safety.

In the Keep Calm & Carry On: Working with Difficult Clients webinar we identified underlying causality to a person or situation to become escalated and develop skills to empathize and be with the person. In this second installment, we build upon those skills while exploring different communication techniques to keep ourselves and clients calm through the escalated situation. Using crisis intervention prevention models, we identify skills to make sure our encounters with clients are safe, healthy, and productive. Furthermore, we discuss some necessary therapeutic skills to deploy when dealing with escalation by reconceptualizing the capabilities of verbal judo.

For more information, please visit: https://militaryfamilieslearningnetwork.org/event/79966/

 

