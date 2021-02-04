 Skip to Content
Connected Communities: Building Blocks to Belonging

When
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Register now to engage with the prestigious changemakers listed below during an in-depth conversation on social impact.  Learn how leading-edge social entrepreneurs, innovation leaders, and impact funders are transforming communities and making a collective global impact.   

Featuring:

Greg Behrman, Founder & CEO, NationSwell - Moderator

Rachel Hutchisson, VP, Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy, Blackbaud, Inc.

Jennifer Akin, MPA Co-Director of Applied Research, Blue Star Families

Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO, Blue Star Families

Catharine Grimes, President, Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Assembly Member Tasha Boerner Horvath, California State Assembly 76th District

Nathalie Kylander, Managing Director, Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation

Vilas Dhar, President, Patrick J. McGovern Foundation

Debbie Anderson, Programs Director, Rancho Santa Fe Foundation

Jonathan Zadra, Director of Data Science, Sorenson Impact Center

Meghann Glavin, Director of Social Impact, The Starbucks Company

