Connect+Health: Webinar on Health Benefits of Social Connection and Health Risks of Isolation and Loneliness

Connect+Conversations is an interactive series about how different sectors can address the loneliness epidemic and foster social well-being.

About this event

Connect+Health

Join us for Connect+Health, the first event in the Connect+Conversations series.

This session will focus on the health benefits of social connection and the health risks of isolation and loneliness. You will hear from expert researchers and have the opportunity to engage with people across the US and globally. This session is for anyone who is interested in creating a more connected society—regardless of where you live, how old you are, and whether you know a little or a lot about this topic!