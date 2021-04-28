Connecting with Kids

Please join us for a virtual workshop that teaches common reactions to stress in children, provide practical ways adults can help children cope and offers information on how and when to ask for professional support for service members, Veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 90 minute conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.