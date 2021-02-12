"Connecting with Kids" - Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces

Please join us for a virtual workshop that helps adults work with children through deployments and separations. This will be a live, facilitated discussion with challenges of building your ability to adapt, build resiliency in your kids, become aware of reactions in kids of all ages, develop healthy screen-time habits and more. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills, and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a an hour conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.

*Registration opens February 26, 2021