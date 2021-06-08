Connecting with Kids Workshop with American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN)

Please join us for a virtual workshop that teaches common reactions to stress in children and offers information on when and how to seek professional support. This workshop is a live, facilitated discussion intended to provide caregivers with practical ways to help children cope. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 1.5 hour conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community. You will be emailed a link to the Zoom meeting the day before.