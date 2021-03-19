The American Red Cross and Cohen Clinic at Endeavors partner to bring this free and confidential program. Reconnection Workshops are skill-building groups that help military members, veterans, and their families meet the challenges related to military life and beyond.

Our Connecting with Kids workshop, specifically designed for service members, veterans, and their families, teaches common reactions to stress in children, provides practical ways adults can help children cope, and offers information on when and how to seek professional support.