 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Connecting Women Veterans to their Benefits

Women Veterans

We will share information on benefits and services, emphasizing on women Veterans.

When
Thursday, Sep 24
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Registration

Register through hiringourheroes.org and select the 4-5 p.m. EDT event option.

VBA representatives will share vital information on benefits and services, with an emphasis on women Veterans, from a national level and specific to the local Houston and San Antonio catchment area as part of our Economic Investment Initiatives (EII).

Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. EASTERN / 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. CENTRAL

They will also answer questions during this virtual webinar to ensure attendees have the necessary information to obtain benefits and/or share the knowledge learned with others who missed the event. You'll also hear from veterans who have successfully used the Veteran Readiness & Employment (VRE) program.

Register today!

For more information about Economic Investment Initiatives (EII), please visit https://benefits.va.gov/eii.

 

See all events
Last updated: