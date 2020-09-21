Connecting Women Veterans to their Benefits

VBA representatives will share vital information on benefits and services, with an emphasis on women Veterans, from a national level and specific to the local Houston and San Antonio catchment area as part of our Economic Investment Initiatives (EII).

Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. EASTERN / 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. CENTRAL

They will also answer questions during this virtual webinar to ensure attendees have the necessary information to obtain benefits and/or share the knowledge learned with others who missed the event. You'll also hear from veterans who have successfully used the Veteran Readiness & Employment (VRE) program.

Register today!

For more information about Economic Investment Initiatives (EII), please visit https://benefits.va.gov/eii.