Conversations with Caregivers: Building Strong Social Supports & Connected Communities

The Conversations with Caregivers webinar series, sponsored by USAA, is an opportunity to virtually engage and learn with fellow military & Veteran caregivers about difficult issues that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this series, PsychArmor brings together subject matter experts from around the country, both professionals and military & Veteran caregivers with lived experience, to share their knowledge and expertise in these difficult conversations. These events are intended for military & Veteran caregivers to learn together, discover new resources, change the narrative of their own experiences, and build resilience.

Join subject matter experts Melissa Comeau, the Director of the American Red Cross Military & Veteran Caregiver Network, and Shaina Purser, the Community Coordinator of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Hidden Heroes Program, for a discussion on creating social connection and community as military & Veteran Caregivers