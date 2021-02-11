Conversations with Caregivers: Building Strong Social Supports & Connected Communities

The Conversations with Caregivers webinar series, sponsored by USAA, is an opportunity to virtually engage and learn with fellow military & Veteran caregivers about difficult issues that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this series, PsychArmor brings together subject matter experts from around the country, both professionals and military & Veteran caregivers with lived experience, to share their knowledge and expertise in these difficult conversations. These events are intended for military & Veteran caregivers to learn together, discover new resources, change the narrative of their own experiences, and build resilience.

Learn, share, and discover in episode number 2 of the Conversations with Caregivers webinar series, featuring Dr. Keita Franklin of Loyal Source Government Services, and Silvia Lòpez of the Code of Support Foundation. Together, we will talk about tips and tools you can use to address feelings of social isolation & loneliness as you navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic as Caregivers for military service members & Veterans.