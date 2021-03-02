Conversations with Caregivers: Financial Wellness

The Conversations with Caregivers webinar series, sponsored by USAA, is an opportunity to virtually engage and learn with fellow military & Veteran caregivers about difficult issues that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this series, PsychArmor brings together subject matter experts from around the country, both professionals and military & Veteran caregivers with lived experience, to share their knowledge and expertise in these difficult conversations. These events are intended for military & Veteran caregivers to learn together, discover new resources, change the narrative of their own experiences, and build resilience.

In this episode of the Conversations with Caregivers webinar series, Michelle Pompos, MSW and Isa Marie McIntyre dive into financial wellness and what this may look like for caregivers in the military & Veteran community. At the end of this webinar, we want you to be more aware of your relationships with money, start to look at how your finances impact other aspects of your life, and where to find support in your journey to financial wellness.