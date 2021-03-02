Conversations with Caregivers: Substance Use

The Conversations with Caregivers webinar series, sponsored by USAA, is an opportunity to virtually engage and learn with fellow military & Veteran caregivers about difficult issues that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this series, PsychArmor brings together subject matter experts from around the country, both professionals and military & Veteran caregivers with lived experience, to share their knowledge and expertise in these difficult conversations. These events are intended for military & Veteran caregivers to learn together, discover new resources, change the narrative of their own experiences, and build resilience.

In this episode of the Conversations with Caregivers webinar series, Lyndsay Tkach and Jennifer Mackinday tackle substance use and how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the perception of substance use. Through this discussion, we want you to be able to better understand some of the reasons for substance use, how it has become normalized in times of stress, as well as resources you can reach out to if you are struggling with substance use.