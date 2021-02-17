 Skip to Content
Corporate Fellowship Information Session

When
Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Join Hiring Our Heroes for a question and answer session for prospective fellows. The Corporate Fellowship Program is an innovative 12-week program that provides transitioning service members with professional training and hands-on experience in the civilian workforce. All prospective service member applicants are strongly encouraged to view the HOH Corporate Fellowship Program Overview found here. If you have additional questions after viewing the Overview, please join this live Q&A.

