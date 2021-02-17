 Skip to Content
Corporate Fellowship Information Session

When
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Join Hiring Our Heroes for a question and answer session for prospective fellows. The Corporate Fellowship Program is an innovative 12-week program that provides transitioning service members with professional training and hands-on experience in the civilian workforce. All prospective service member applicants are strongly encouraged to view the HOH Corporate Fellowship Program Overview found here . If you have additional questions after viewing the Overview, please join this live Q&A.

