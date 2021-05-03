COVID-19 VACCINATIONS: A Candid Discussion for Minorities & People of Color

Join a panel discussion on topics including: how the vaccines work, equity around vaccine administration, vaccine hesitancy, communication and trust, and other COVID-19 related questions.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration panelists include Dr. Kameron Matthews, Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Clinical Services; Dr. Jane Kim, Chief Consultant, VA National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention; Dr. Ernest Moy, Executive Director, Office of Health Equity; and Dr. Alicia Christy, Deputy Director of Reproductive Health, Women's Health Services.

Space is limited, please join us and register early.