COVID-19 VACCINATIONS: A Candid Discussion for Minorities & People of Color
Join a panel discussion on topics including: how the vaccines work, equity around vaccine administration, vaccine hesitancy, communication and trust, and other COVID-19 related questions.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration panelists include Dr. Kameron Matthews, Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Clinical Services; Dr. Jane Kim, Chief Consultant, VA National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention; Dr. Ernest Moy, Executive Director, Office of Health Equity; and Dr. Alicia Christy, Deputy Director of Reproductive Health, Women's Health Services.
