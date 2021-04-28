COVID-19 Vaccinations in Indian Country

During this session you learn about

. VA’s efforts vaccinating enrolled Veterans

. VA’s vaccination of Veterans, Caregivers, Spouses under the Save Lives Act

. Update on Janssen (J&J) vaccine pause

. Dr. Kim welcomes your questions during this session

Dr. Jane Kim is the Chief Consultant for Preventive Medicine. She joined the VA National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention as the Deputy Chief Consultant for Preventive Medicine in 2013, arriving from the Durham (NC) VAMC, where she had been a primary care provider since 2005 and Women's Health Medical Director. She became the Chief Consultant for Preventive Medicine in August 2016. Jane continues to be a part-time primary care provider at the Durham VAMC, as well as an Associate Professor in Duke's Department of Medicine. Dr. Kim received her medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, MPH from UNC, and completed Internal Medicine and Preventive Medicine residencies at Duke University and UNC, respectively. Dr. Kim is the lead for the VA national COVID-19 vaccine planning team. She has expertise in the current COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the FDA and VA’s distribution approach. She has expertise in COVID-19 vaccines, in particular and VA’s communication, allocation and distribution efforts.