COVID-19 Vaccine Town hall for Veterans

Hosted by Team Rubicon and the Veterans Coalition for Vaccination with the Department of Veterans Affairs

When
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Panelists:

  • Dr. David Callaway — Team Rubicon’s Chief Medical Officer; Navy Veteran; Director of the Division of Operational and Disaster Medicine at the Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health
  • Josh Jabin—Chief Operating Officer of the Travis Manion Foundation; Marine Corps Veteran
  • Dr. Jane Kim— Chief Consultant for Preventive Medicine, Department of Veterans Affairs

Join the Facebook Live event HERE.

