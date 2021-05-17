COVID-19 Vaccine Town hall for Veterans
Hosted by Team Rubicon and the Veterans Coalition for Vaccination with the Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Panelists:
- Dr. David Callaway — Team Rubicon’s Chief Medical Officer; Navy Veteran; Director of the Division of Operational and Disaster Medicine at the Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health
- Josh Jabin—Chief Operating Officer of the Travis Manion Foundation; Marine Corps Veteran
- Dr. Jane Kim— Chief Consultant for Preventive Medicine, Department of Veterans Affairs
Join the Facebook Live event HERE.