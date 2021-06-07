Creating Calmness in Stressful Times with American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN)

Please join us for a virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for service members, veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion around the challenges of living through the COVID-19 outbreak. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 1-hour conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.