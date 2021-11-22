Creating Calmness in Stressful Times Workshop

This virtual module was developed by a team of American Red Cross Resiliency volunteers and Service to the Armed Forces staff members to bring support to our military and Veteran communities during times of significant stress, including the COVID-19 pandemic. This module offers stress-management and relaxation techniques and an opportunity to connect with others in a small-group, virtual environment. The workshop is live, interactive and virtual and is facilitated by Red Cross mental health volunteers. Participants are encouraged to share in the discussion as though they were in person together. Resource lists and tip sheets are provided to all registrants.