Creating Calmness Workshop with American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN)

Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST
FREE

Please join us for a virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for service members, veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion around the challenges of living through times of stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for 90 minutes of conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.

