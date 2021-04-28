 Skip to Content
Creating Calmness - SAF Workshop

Presented by the American Red Cross - Colorado and Wyoming Region

When
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

Registration

Workshop guides participants through ways mind-body techniques can be used for personal and professional growth.

The American Red Cross is dedicated to supporting service members, veterans and their families to manage the stresses of military life. This virtual module provides a chance for participants to connect, learn about stress and practice relaxation and mind-body techniques when they cannot attend an in-person workshop.

