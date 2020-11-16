 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Creative Writing Workshop for Military Spouses & Caregivers

Presented by Community Building Art Works

When
Thursday, Dec 17
3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Military Spouses and Caregivers, it's time to tell your story. Join author Seema Reza for a virtual creative writing workshop. Writing is a powerful tool for communication, self-discovery, and reflection. We will read a short piece of writing, see what makes it work, and use it to enter into our own stories. Bring a notebook and a good pen. Seema has led workshops with veterans, service members, healthcare workers, and university students. 

No writing experience required!

For more information, please visit: https://bluestarfam.org/event/creative-writing-workshop-for-military-spouses-caregivers-4/

 

See all events
Last updated: