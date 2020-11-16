Military Spouses and Caregivers, it's time to tell your story. Join author Seema Reza for a virtual creative writing workshop. Writing is a powerful tool for communication, self-discovery, and reflection. We will read a short piece of writing, see what makes it work, and use it to enter into our own stories. Bring a notebook and a good pen. Seema has led workshops with veterans, service members, healthcare workers, and university students.

No writing experience required!

For more information, please visit: https://bluestarfam.org/event/creative-writing-workshop-for-military-spouses-caregivers-4/