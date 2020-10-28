 Skip to Content
Cullman Veterans Day Celebration - Vinemont, AL

When
Saturday, Nov 7
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Cullman Regional Airport

231 Co Rd 1360

Vinemont , AL

Cost
FREE

Guest speaker: Brad Freeman – last surviving enlisted soldier from Easy Company, The Band of Brothers.

The event will feature a C-47 and B-25 bombers. Both are the actual aircraft flown in WWII. The event is free. Veterans and their spouses will receive a free lunch at the event.

For more information, please visit: https://va.alabama.gov/events/cullman-veterans-day-celebration/

