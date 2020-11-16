CVE Certification Webinar

Webinar Training Topics: Government Contracting, Other, Prime Vendor Program, Selling to Government, Subcontracting Description: SACRAMENTO, CA – The Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) in collaboration with U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs SAOWEST presents the “CVE Certification Seminar and Webinar”. Learn the step-by-step process to be certified through the Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE) to verify Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs) and Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (VOSBs). SDVOSBs and VOSBs who want to participate in the VA’s Veterans First Contracting Program must be verified by CVE in order to be eligible for VA contract set-asides.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1675010